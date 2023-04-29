On Saturday, April 29, Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (14-13) host Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (14-11) at LoanDepot park. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Marlins are -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cubs (+110). The total for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Marlins vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera - MIA (1-2, 4.91 ERA) vs Caleb Kilian - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Marlins vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in six games this season and won four (66.7%) of those contests.

The Marlins have a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Miami.

In the last 10 games, the Marlins were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only one time, a game they won.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Cubs have won in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win six times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Cubs had a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 24th 4th

