Aaron Ekblad Player Prop Bets: Panthers vs. Bruins - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
Aaron Ekblad will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins face off on Sunday at TD Garden in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 6:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Ekblad against the Bruins, we have plenty of info to help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Aaron Ekblad vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Ekblad Season Stats Insights
- Ekblad's plus-minus this season, in 23:23 per game on the ice, is -14.
- In 12 of 71 games this season Ekblad has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- Ekblad has a point in 28 of 71 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.
- Ekblad has an assist in 19 of 71 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.
- Ekblad has an implied probability of 40.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Ekblad going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Ekblad Stats vs. the Bruins
- On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by allowing 174 total goals (2.1 per game).
- The team has a league-best goal differential at +127.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|71
|Games
|12
|38
|Points
|7
|14
|Goals
|1
|24
|Assists
|6
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.