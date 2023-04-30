Aaron Ekblad will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins face off on Sunday at TD Garden in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 6:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Ekblad against the Bruins, we have plenty of info to help.

Aaron Ekblad vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

Ekblad's plus-minus this season, in 23:23 per game on the ice, is -14.

In 12 of 71 games this season Ekblad has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Ekblad has a point in 28 of 71 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Ekblad has an assist in 19 of 71 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Ekblad has an implied probability of 40.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Ekblad going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by allowing 174 total goals (2.1 per game).

The team has a league-best goal differential at +127.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston 71 Games 12 38 Points 7 14 Goals 1 24 Assists 6

