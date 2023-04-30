Aleksander Barkov Jr. Player Prop Bets: Panthers vs. Bruins - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
Aleksander Barkov Jr. and the Florida Panthers play the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden, on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Barkov interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -130)
Barkov Season Stats Insights
- Barkov's plus-minus this season, in 21:13 per game on the ice, is +11.
- In Barkov's 68 games played this season he's scored in 20 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Barkov has a point in 51 games this season (out of 68), including multiple points 23 times.
- Barkov has an assist in 42 of 68 games this season, with multiple assists on 16 occasions.
- Barkov's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 68.9% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Barkov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 56.5%.
Barkov Stats vs. the Bruins
- The Bruins have conceded 174 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the least in the NHL.
- The team's +127 goal differential leads in the league.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|68
|Games
|13
|78
|Points
|13
|23
|Goals
|4
|55
|Assists
|9
