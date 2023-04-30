Aleksander Barkov Jr. and the Florida Panthers play the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden, on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Barkov interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -130)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Barkov Season Stats Insights

Barkov's plus-minus this season, in 21:13 per game on the ice, is +11.

In Barkov's 68 games played this season he's scored in 20 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Barkov has a point in 51 games this season (out of 68), including multiple points 23 times.

Barkov has an assist in 42 of 68 games this season, with multiple assists on 16 occasions.

Barkov's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 68.9% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Barkov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 56.5%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Barkov Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 174 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's +127 goal differential leads in the league.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston 68 Games 13 78 Points 13 23 Goals 4 55 Assists 9

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.