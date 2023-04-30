Aleksander Barkov Jr. and the Florida Panthers play the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden, on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Barkov interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -130)

Barkov Season Stats Insights

  • Barkov's plus-minus this season, in 21:13 per game on the ice, is +11.
  • In Barkov's 68 games played this season he's scored in 20 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
  • Barkov has a point in 51 games this season (out of 68), including multiple points 23 times.
  • Barkov has an assist in 42 of 68 games this season, with multiple assists on 16 occasions.
  • Barkov's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 68.9% that he hits the over.
  • The implied probability of Barkov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 56.5%.

Barkov Stats vs. the Bruins

  • The Bruins have conceded 174 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the least in the NHL.
  • The team's +127 goal differential leads in the league.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston
68 Games 13
78 Points 13
23 Goals 4
55 Assists 9

