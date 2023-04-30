The Colorado Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday, April 30, with puck drop at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet. The series is tied 3-3. The Kraken are underdogs (+180) in this decisive game against the Avalanche (-210).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-210) Kraken (+180) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won 42 of their 66 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.6%).

Colorado has a 19-5 record (winning 79.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter.

The Avalanche have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this game.

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have been an underdog 48 times, and won 21, or 43.8%, of those games.

This season Seattle has won four of its five games when it's the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 35.7%.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 289 (4th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In Colorado's past 10 games, it went over once.

During their last 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 0.4 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Avalanche's 274 goals this season make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.

The Avalanche have allowed the ninth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 223 (2.7 per game).

The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +51.

Kraken Advanced Stats

In Seattle's past 10 games, it has gone over the total once.

Over their last 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 2.1 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the league.

The Kraken have given up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.

Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.