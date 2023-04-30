Brandon Montour and the Florida Panthers are playing the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Montour in the Panthers-Bruins game? Use our stats and information below.

Brandon Montour vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Montour Season Stats Insights

Montour's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:07 per game on the ice, is +9.

In 18 of 80 games this year, Montour has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Montour has a point in 54 of 80 games this year, with multiple points in 18 of them.

Montour has an assist in 44 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists 12 times.

Montour has an implied probability of 59.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Montour having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Montour Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 174 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the least in the league.

The team's +127 goal differential leads in the league.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston 80 Games 13 73 Points 9 16 Goals 4 57 Assists 5

