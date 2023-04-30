Panthers vs. Bruins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
The Boston Bruins take their home ice at TD Garden to square off with the Florida Panthers for Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday, April 30, starting at 6:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The series is knotted up 3-3. Bookmakers list the Panthers as the underdog in this decisive matchup, assigning them +190 odds on the moneyline against the Bruins (-225).
Get ready for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a look at who we predict will come out on top.
Panthers vs. Bruins Predictions for Sunday
Our model for this contest predicts a final score of Bruins 5, Panthers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-225)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.5
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-2.6)
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers (42-32-8 overall) have posted a record of 7-8-15 in games that have needed OT this season.
- In the 25 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 33 points.
- In nine games this season when the Panthers ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-7-1).
- Florida has earned five points (2-14-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .
- The Panthers have earned 90 points in their 61 games with more than two goals scored.
- Florida has scored a single power-play goal in 35 games this season and has registered 44 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 28-24-3 (59 points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 30 times this season, and earned 35 points in those games.
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|2nd
|3.67
|Goals Scored
|3.51
|6th
|1st
|2.12
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|9th
|33
|Shots
|36.9
|1st
|8th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|22nd
|12th
|22.2%
|Power Play %
|22.8%
|10th
|1st
|87.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|76%
|23rd
Panthers vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
