The Boston Bruins take their home ice at TD Garden to square off with the Florida Panthers for Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday, April 30, starting at 6:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The series is knotted up 3-3. Bookmakers list the Panthers as the underdog in this decisive matchup, assigning them +190 odds on the moneyline against the Bruins (-225).

Panthers vs. Bruins Predictions for Sunday

Our model for this contest predicts a final score of Bruins 5, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-225)

Bruins (-225) Computer Predicted Total: 6.5

6.5 Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-2.6)

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers (42-32-8 overall) have posted a record of 7-8-15 in games that have needed OT this season.

In the 25 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 33 points.

In nine games this season when the Panthers ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-7-1).

Florida has earned five points (2-14-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Panthers have earned 90 points in their 61 games with more than two goals scored.

Florida has scored a single power-play goal in 35 games this season and has registered 44 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 28-24-3 (59 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 30 times this season, and earned 35 points in those games.

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 9th 33 Shots 36.9 1st 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 12th 22.2% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 1st 87.3% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

