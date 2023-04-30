Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on April 30 at 12:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Cubs.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .261 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- In 54.2% of his games this season (13 of 24), De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 24 games played this season, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year (20.8%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Cubs will send Steele (4-0) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.19 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 1.19 ERA ranks third, .890 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th.
