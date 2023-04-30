Bryan De La Cruz -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on April 30 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Cubs.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .261 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.

In 54.2% of his games this season (13 of 24), De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in two of 24 games played this season, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year (20.8%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings