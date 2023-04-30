Carter Verhaeghe and the Florida Panthers are playing the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Verhaeghe are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Verhaeghe has a plus-minus rating of +10, while averaging 17:30 on the ice per game.

In 31 of 81 games this year, Verhaeghe has scored a goal, with 10 of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 51 of 81 games this season, Verhaeghe has registered a point, and 22 of those games included multiple points.

In 31 of 81 games this season, Verhaeghe has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Verhaeghe hits the over on his points over/under is 56.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 174 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +127 goal differential leads in the league.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston 81 Games 13 73 Points 9 42 Goals 2 31 Assists 7

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.