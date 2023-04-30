Eetu Luostarinen will be on the ice Sunday when his Florida Panthers face the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden. If you'd like to wager on Luostarinen's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Eetu Luostarinen vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Luostarinen Season Stats Insights

Luostarinen's plus-minus this season, in 15:59 per game on the ice, is +18.

In 19 of 82 games this year, Luostarinen has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Luostarinen has a point in 41 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Luostarinen has an assist in 26 of 82 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Luostarinen hits the over on his points over/under is 40%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Luostarinen has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet.

Luostarinen Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 174 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), the least in the league.

The team's goal differential (+127) is the best in the league.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston 82 Games 13 43 Points 7 17 Goals 3 26 Assists 4

