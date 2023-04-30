The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.209 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks while hitting .267.

In 69.6% of his games this year (16 of 23), Cooper has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (21.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Cooper has driven home a run in eight games this season (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In four of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings