Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.209 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks while hitting .267.
- In 69.6% of his games this year (16 of 23), Cooper has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (21.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Cooper has driven home a run in eight games this season (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In four of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.19 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 1.19 ERA ranks third, .890 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
