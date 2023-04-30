The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.209 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

  • Cooper has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks while hitting .267.
  • In 69.6% of his games this year (16 of 23), Cooper has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (21.7%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Cooper has driven home a run in eight games this season (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In four of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 10
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.19 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 1.19 ERA ranks third, .890 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.