After going 1-for-3 with a double in his last game, Garrett Hampson and the Miami Marlins take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Justin Steele) at 12:05 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: Peacock

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson has four doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .238.

This season, Hampson has posted at least one hit in eight of 17 games (47.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Hampson has driven in a run in three games this year (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven of 17 games so far this season.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings