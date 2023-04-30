After going 1-for-3 with a double in his last game, Garrett Hampson and the Miami Marlins take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Justin Steele) at 12:05 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson has four doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .238.
  • This season, Hampson has posted at least one hit in eight of 17 games (47.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Hampson has driven in a run in three games this year (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in seven of 17 games so far this season.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 10
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.50).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Steele (4-0 with a 1.19 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 1.19 ERA ranks third, .890 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th.
