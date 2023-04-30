Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double in his last game, Garrett Hampson and the Miami Marlins take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Justin Steele) at 12:05 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson has four doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .238.
- This season, Hampson has posted at least one hit in eight of 17 games (47.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Hampson has driven in a run in three games this year (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven of 17 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.50).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
- Steele (4-0 with a 1.19 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 1.19 ERA ranks third, .890 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.