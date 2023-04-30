Gustav Forsling and the Florida Panthers are facing the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Forsling in the Panthers-Bruins matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Gustav Forsling vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Forsling Season Stats Insights

Forsling has averaged 23:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +18).

Forsling has scored a goal in 13 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Forsling has a point in 38 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In 27 of 82 games this season, Forsling has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Forsling goes over his points over/under is 38.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Forsling having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Forsling Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by allowing 174 total goals (2.1 per game).

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +127.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston 82 Games 13 41 Points 10 13 Goals 3 28 Assists 7

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.