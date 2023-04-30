Heat vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Knicks are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 115 - Heat 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (- 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (207.5)
- The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- New York covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (38.5%).
- Miami and its opponents have exceeded the point total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (44 out of 82).
- The Knicks have a .659 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-14) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Heat Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the league on offense (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best defensively (109.8 points allowed).
- With 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.
- In 2022-23 the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).
- Miami attempts 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's buckets are 3-pointers, and 69.5% are 2-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.