In Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks will be looking for a win against Miami Heat.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks average 116 points per game (11th in the league) while giving up 113.1 per outing (12th in the NBA). They have a +240 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, 18 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 222.9 points per game combined, 15.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York is 45-36-1 ATS this season.

Miami has covered 30 times in 82 games with a spread this year.

Looking to place a futures bet on the Heat? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.