The New York Knicks will face the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 46% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.

This season, Miami has a 25-12 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.

The Heat average just 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks allow (113.1).

Miami has put together a 19-6 record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Heat are scoring more points at home (111.4 per game) than away (107.5). But they are also conceding more at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).

The Heat collect 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).

Heat Injuries