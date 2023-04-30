Heat vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 3:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Knicks are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The matchup has a point total of 207.5.
Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-4.5
|207.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 207.5 points in 63 of 82 outings.
- The average over/under for Miami's outings this season is 219.3, 11.8 more points than this game's total.
- Miami's ATS record is 30-52-0 this year.
- The Heat have won in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Miami has won two of its 10 games, or 20%, when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.
- Miami has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 207.5
|% of Games Over 207.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|71
|86.6%
|116
|225.5
|113.1
|222.9
|224.8
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|225.5
|109.8
|222.9
|219.6
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has gone 8-2 in its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- The Heat have hit the over in each of their past 10 contests.
- This season, Miami is 14-27-0 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). Away, it is 16-25-0 ATS (.390).
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow to opponents.
- Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 113.1 points.
Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|46-36
|11-12
|44-38
|Heat
|30-52
|7-8
|41-41
Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Knicks
|Heat
|116
|109.5
|11
|30
|33-21
|13-12
|35-19
|19-6
|113.1
|109.8
|12
|2
|29-3
|25-36
|30-2
|38-23
