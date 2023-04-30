The injury report for the Miami Heat (44-38) ahead of their NBA playoffs second round game 1 with the New York Knicks (47-35) currently includes three players. The playoff matchup tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 30 from Madison Square Garden.

Watch Knicks vs. Heat with Fubo!

The Heat's last game on Wednesday ended in a 128-126 victory over the Bucks in overtime. Jimmy Butler scored 42 points in the Heat's win, leading the team.

Rep your team with officially licensed Heat gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Bam Adebayo C Questionable Hamstring 20.4 9.2 3.2 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Julius Randle: Questionable (Ankle), Isaiah Roby: Out (Ankle), Quentin Grimes: Questionable (Shoulder), Jericho Sims: Out For Season (Shoulder)

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Miami is 19-6.

Over their past 10 games, the Heat are scoring 122.7 points per contest, 13.2 more than their season average (109.5).

Miami knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in NBA). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13.1 per game at 36.7%.

The Heat rank 25th in the league averaging 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth, allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -4.5 207.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.