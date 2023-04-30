The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm, who went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

12:05 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is batting .252 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

Chisholm is batting .429 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Chisholm has gotten a hit in 19 of 27 games this season (70.4%), with multiple hits on six occasions (22.2%).

In five games this year, he has homered (18.5%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 10 games this season (37.0%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (37.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

