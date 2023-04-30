The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm, who went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm is batting .252 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
  • Chisholm is batting .429 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Chisholm has gotten a hit in 19 of 27 games this season (70.4%), with multiple hits on six occasions (22.2%).
  • In five games this year, he has homered (18.5%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 10 games this season (37.0%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (37.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.5 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.19 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks third in ERA (1.19), 10th in WHIP (.890), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.