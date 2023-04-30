Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm, who went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is batting .252 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
- Chisholm is batting .429 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Chisholm has gotten a hit in 19 of 27 games this season (70.4%), with multiple hits on six occasions (22.2%).
- In five games this year, he has homered (18.5%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 10 games this season (37.0%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (37.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.5 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Cubs have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
- Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.19 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks third in ERA (1.19), 10th in WHIP (.890), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.