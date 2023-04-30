Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Jean Segura -- with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on April 30 at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .209 with two doubles and four walks.
- Segura has picked up a hit in 12 of 25 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has not homered in his 25 games this season.
- Segura has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in eight games this season (32.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Cubs' 3.50 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 23 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.19 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks third in ERA (1.19), 10th in WHIP (.890), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers.
