Jean Segura -- with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on April 30 at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is batting .209 with two doubles and four walks.
  • Segura has picked up a hit in 12 of 25 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has not homered in his 25 games this season.
  • Segura has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in eight games this season (32.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Cubs' 3.50 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 23 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.19 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering three hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks third in ERA (1.19), 10th in WHIP (.890), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers.
