Jean Segura -- with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on April 30 at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: Peacock

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .209 with two doubles and four walks.

Segura has picked up a hit in 12 of 25 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has not homered in his 25 games this season.

Segura has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in eight games this season (32.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

