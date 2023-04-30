Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .414 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, on April 30 at 12:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti has four doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .228.
- In 16 of 26 games this year (61.5%), Berti has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 26 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season (23.1%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.5 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Cubs' 3.50 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
- Steele (4-0) takes the mound for the Cubs in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 1.19 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 1.19 ERA ranks third, .890 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
