Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .414 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, on April 30 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti has four doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .228.
  • In 16 of 26 games this year (61.5%), Berti has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 26 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season (23.1%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.5 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 3.50 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Steele (4-0) takes the mound for the Cubs in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 1.19 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 1.19 ERA ranks third, .890 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
