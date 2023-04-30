Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .414 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, on April 30 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti has four doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .228.

In 16 of 26 games this year (61.5%), Berti has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of 26 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season (23.1%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings