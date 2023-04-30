Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Cubs.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is hitting .228 with eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 133rd in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- Soler has picked up a hit in 14 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has homered in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this year (23.1%), Soler has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this year (38.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (33.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Cubs' 3.50 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
- Steele (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 1.19 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks third in ERA (1.19), 10th in WHIP (.890), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.