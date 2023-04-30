The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Cubs.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is hitting .228 with eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 133rd in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Soler has picked up a hit in 14 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has homered in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this year (23.1%), Soler has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (38.5%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings