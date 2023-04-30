The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.359 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-4) against the Cubs.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez has 38 hits and an OBP of .525 to go with a slugging percentage of .558. All three of those stats lead Miami hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
  • In 20 of 24 games this season (83.3%) Arraez has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (50.0%).
  • He has homered in just one game this year.
  • In seven games this year (29.2%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 games this season (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 10
11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (60.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.5 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.50).
  • The Cubs give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Steele (4-0 with a 1.19 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks third in ERA (1.19), 10th in WHIP (.890), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
