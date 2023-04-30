Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.359 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-4) against the Cubs.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has 38 hits and an OBP of .525 to go with a slugging percentage of .558. All three of those stats lead Miami hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- In 20 of 24 games this season (83.3%) Arraez has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (50.0%).
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- In seven games this year (29.2%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 games this season (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|11 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (60.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.5 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Cubs have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.50).
- The Cubs give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
- Steele (4-0 with a 1.19 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks third in ERA (1.19), 10th in WHIP (.890), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.