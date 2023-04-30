The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.359 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-4) against the Cubs.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has 38 hits and an OBP of .525 to go with a slugging percentage of .558. All three of those stats lead Miami hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

In 20 of 24 games this season (83.3%) Arraez has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (50.0%).

He has homered in just one game this year.

In seven games this year (29.2%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 games this season (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (60.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

