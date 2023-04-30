Sunday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (14-12) versus the Miami Marlins (15-13) at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 12:05 PM on April 30.

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (4-0, 1.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Bryan Hoeing (0-1, 9.82 ERA).

Marlins vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Marlins vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Miami and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Marlins' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Marlins have won in eight, or 47.1%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Miami has been victorious three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Miami scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (95 total, 3.4 per game).

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Marlins Schedule