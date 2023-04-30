Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins take the field on Sunday at LoanDepot park against Justin Steele, who is projected to start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 12:05 PM ET.

The Marlins are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Cubs (-150). The contest's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Marlins vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Time: 12:05 PM ET

TV: Peacock

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -150 +125 8 -110 -110 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Marlins and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

The Marlins' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have come away with eight wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Miami has a record of 3-4 when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 12 of its 27 games with a total this season.

The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-6 6-7 6-8 9-5 12-11 3-2

