Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs will square off against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park on Sunday.

Marlins vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 26 home runs.

Fueled by 69 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 19th in MLB with a .382 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 95 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.

The Marlins have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Marlins rank 19th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Miami averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Miami has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.319 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryan Hoeing heads to the mound for the Marlins to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, throwing 3 2/3 innings and giving up four earned runs.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 4/25/2023 Braves L 7-4 Away Bryan Hoeing Charlie Morton 4/26/2023 Braves L 6-4 Away Sandy Alcantara Bryce Elder 4/27/2023 Braves W 5-4 Away Braxton Garrett Kyle Wright 4/28/2023 Cubs W 3-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Marcus Stroman 4/29/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Edward Cabrera Caleb Kilian 4/30/2023 Cubs - Home Bryan Hoeing Justin Steele 5/2/2023 Braves - Home Sandy Alcantara Kyle Wright 5/3/2023 Braves - Home Braxton Garrett Max Fried 5/4/2023 Braves - Home Jesús Luzardo Spencer Strider 5/5/2023 Cubs - Away Edward Cabrera Justin Steele 5/6/2023 Cubs - Away - -

