On Sunday, April 30, Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (14-12) visit Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (15-13) at LoanDepot park. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Marlins (+140). The total is 8 runs for this contest.

Marlins vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (4-0, 1.19 ERA) vs Bryan Hoeing - MIA (0-1, 9.82 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Marlins and Cubs matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Marlins (+140) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $24.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Jorge Soler get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Marlins vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 12 games this season and won seven (58.3%) of those contests.

The Cubs have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Chicago has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs were favored on the moneyline in four of their last 10 games, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (47.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 24th 4th

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.