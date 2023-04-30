Nico Hoerner and Luis Arraez are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Chicago Cubs and the Miami Marlins play at LoanDepot park on Sunday (first pitch at 12:05 PM ET).

Marlins vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: Peacock

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has five doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and nine RBI (38 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .442/.525/.558 on the year.

Arraez has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .500 with a double and five walks.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Apr. 29 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Braves Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Apr. 22 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 21 hits with eight doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 10 RBI.

He's slashing .228/.317/.478 so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs Apr. 29 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Braves Apr. 27 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Braves Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Braves Apr. 25 1-for-5 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Steele Stats

The Cubs will send Justin Steele (4-0) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Steele has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 1.19 ERA ranks third, .890 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres Apr. 25 5.1 3 0 0 5 2 at Athletics Apr. 19 6.0 4 2 1 5 2 at Dodgers Apr. 14 7.0 3 2 2 8 1 vs. Rangers Apr. 8 6.0 4 1 1 3 4 vs. Brewers Apr. 1 6.0 3 0 0 8 1

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 38 hits with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 17 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .333/.374/.447 so far this season.

Hoerner will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a triple, a walk and six RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Apr. 29 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 at Marlins Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Apr. 26 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Padres Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 3 3 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has five doubles, a triple, six home runs, 10 walks and 16 RBI (26 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .295/.376/.580 on the season.

Bellinger enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Apr. 29 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Marlins Apr. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 23 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 21 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0

