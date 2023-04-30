Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers are playing the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Tkachuk are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

1.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -130)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, Tkachuk has averaged 20:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +29.

Tkachuk has a goal in 35 games this season out of 79 games played, including multiple goals eight times.

Tkachuk has a point in 61 games this year (out of 79), including multiple points 38 times.

Tkachuk has an assist in 49 of 79 games this year, with multiple assists on 19 occasions.

The implied probability that Tkachuk goes over his points prop total is 39.2%, based on the odds.

There is a 56.5% chance of Tkachuk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 174 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +127 goal differential leads in the league.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston 79 Games 12 109 Points 18 40 Goals 7 69 Assists 11

