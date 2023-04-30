On Sunday, Nick Fortes (.217 batting average in his past 10 games, with three walks) and the Miami Marlins play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is batting .188 with a home run and four walks.

Fortes has picked up a hit in eight games this year (44.4%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in one game this season.

Fortes has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in three of 18 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings