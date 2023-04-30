Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nick Fortes (.217 batting average in his past 10 games, with three walks) and the Miami Marlins play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .188 with a home run and four walks.
- Fortes has picked up a hit in eight games this year (44.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Fortes has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in three of 18 games so far this season.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.50).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 23 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs are sending Steele (4-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.19 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 1.19 ERA ranks third, .890 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
