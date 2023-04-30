Sunday will see the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers meet in a decisive Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden, starting at 6:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The series is tied 3-3.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Follow the action on TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL as the Bruins and the Panthers play.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Panthers vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 7-5 FLA 4/26/2023 Bruins Panthers 4-3 (F/OT) FLA 4/23/2023 Panthers Bruins 6-2 BOS 4/21/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-2 BOS 4/19/2023 Bruins Panthers 6-3 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers' total of 272 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 21st in the league.

The Panthers are sixth in the NHL in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 38 goals during that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL action.

The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Bruins have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 41 goals during that span.

Bruins Key Players