How to Watch the Panthers vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday will see the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers meet in a decisive Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden, starting at 6:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The series is tied 3-3.
Follow the action on TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL as the Bruins and the Panthers play.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Panthers vs. Bruins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/28/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|7-5 FLA
|4/26/2023
|Bruins
|Panthers
|4-3 (F/OT) FLA
|4/23/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|6-2 BOS
|4/21/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|4-2 BOS
|4/19/2023
|Bruins
|Panthers
|6-3 FLA
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers' total of 272 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 21st in the league.
- The Panthers are sixth in the NHL in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 38 goals during that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have conceded 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL action.
- The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Bruins have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 41 goals during that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|82
|61
|51
|112
|109
|52
|42.1%
|Brad Marchand
|73
|21
|46
|67
|84
|42
|38.6%
|Patrice Bergeron
|78
|27
|31
|58
|21
|38
|61.2%
|Pavel Zacha
|82
|21
|36
|57
|35
|31
|45.3%
|David Krejci
|70
|16
|41
|57
|36
|17
|47.4%
