Sunday will see the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers play in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The series is tied 3-3. The Bruins are favored (-225) to secure this game and series against the Panthers (+190).

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-225) Panthers (+190) -

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been listed as an underdog 22 times this season, and won 10, or 45.5%, of those games.

Florida has played as an underdog of +190 or more one time this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win by the Panthers, based on the moneyline, is 34.5%.

Panthers vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 288 (6th) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

In Florida's past 10 games, it has hit the over once.

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents averaged 0.3 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.

The Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best scoring offense (288 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Panthers' 272 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.

