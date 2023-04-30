Panthers vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday will see the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers play in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The series is tied 3-3. The Bruins are favored (-225) to secure this game and series against the Panthers (+190).
Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-225)
|Panthers (+190)
|-
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been listed as an underdog 22 times this season, and won 10, or 45.5%, of those games.
- Florida has played as an underdog of +190 or more one time this season and won that game.
- The implied probability of a win by the Panthers, based on the moneyline, is 34.5%.
Panthers vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|301 (2nd)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|174 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|62 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|36 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- In Florida's past 10 games, it has hit the over once.
- Over the past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents averaged 0.3 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.
- The Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best scoring offense (288 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Panthers' 272 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
- They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.
