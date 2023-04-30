Sam Bennett will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins face off on Sunday at TD Garden in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 6:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Bennett are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Sam Bennett vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bennett Season Stats Insights

Bennett's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:24 per game on the ice, is +4.

Bennett has scored a goal in a game 17 times this year over 63 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 29 of 63 games this year, Bennett has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

In 17 of 63 games this year, Bennett has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Bennett's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 31.7% of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Bennett Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 174 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +127 goal differential leads in the league.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston 63 Games 12 40 Points 7 16 Goals 5 24 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.