Sam Reinhart Player Prop Bets: Panthers vs. Bruins - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers face the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden, on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Reinhart's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Sam Reinhart vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Reinhart Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Reinhart has averaged 19:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -11.
- In Reinhart's 82 games played this season he's scored in 30 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Reinhart has a point in 49 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 19 times.
- Reinhart has an assist in 31 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.
- Reinhart's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Reinhart going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Reinhart Stats vs. the Bruins
- The Bruins have conceded 174 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- The team's +127 goal differential leads in the league.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|82
|Games
|13
|67
|Points
|12
|31
|Goals
|7
|36
|Assists
|5
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.