Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers face the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden, on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Reinhart's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Sam Reinhart vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Reinhart has averaged 19:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -11.

In Reinhart's 82 games played this season he's scored in 30 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Reinhart has a point in 49 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 19 times.

Reinhart has an assist in 31 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Reinhart's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Reinhart going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 174 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +127 goal differential leads in the league.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston 82 Games 13 67 Points 12 31 Goals 7 36 Assists 5

