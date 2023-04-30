Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers face the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden, on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Reinhart's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Sam Reinhart vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

  • In 82 games this season, Reinhart has averaged 19:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -11.
  • In Reinhart's 82 games played this season he's scored in 30 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
  • Reinhart has a point in 49 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 19 times.
  • Reinhart has an assist in 31 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.
  • Reinhart's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Reinhart going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Bruins

  • The Bruins have conceded 174 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
  • The team's +127 goal differential leads in the league.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston
82 Games 13
67 Points 12
31 Goals 7
36 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.