Right now, the Miami Marlins (16-15) are ranked 23rd in the majors (among the bottom half), with odds of +12500 to win the World Series.

Find the latest MLB odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marlins MLB World Series Odds

Odds MLB Rank Payout To Win the World Series +12500 23rd (+12500, bet $100 to win $12500)

Think the Marlins can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Standings Information

In the NL Wild Card standings, the Marlins are first, 0.5 games in front of the Mets (first team out).

Team Games Back 1 Atlanta Braves - 2 New York Mets 3.5 3 Miami Marlins 4 4 Philadelphia Phillies 5.5 5 Washington Nationals 8.5

Marlins Team Stats

The Marlins pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miami's 4.84 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins have racked up two or more homers in seven games this season, and are 4-3 in those contests.

Miami's .379 slugging percentage is 21st in the majors.

The Marlins have gone 6-4 in games when they strike out 10 or more batters.

Miami has won all 13 games this season when it gave up three or fewer earned runs.

Watch live MLB games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins Next Game Information

Marlins Player Awards Odds

Name MVP Odds Cy Young Odds ROY Odds 2023 Stats Luis Arraez +5000 - - .432/.505/.547 1 HR 12 RBI Jazz Chisholm +8000 - - .239/.295/.407 5 HR 13 RBI Sandy Alcantara +15000 +2500 - 1-3 5.35 ERA 7.9 K/9 Avisaíl García +25000 - - .188/.243/.333 3 HR 8 RBI Jesús Luzardo - +2200 - 2-1 3.48 ERA 10.2 K/9 Edward Cabrera - +15000 - 2-2 4.67 ERA 12.0 K/9 Trevor Rogers - +20000 - 1-2 4.00 ERA 9.5 K/9

Load up on officially licensed Marlins gear at Fanatics!

Marlins' Top Players

Luis Arraez has a .432/.505/.547 triple slash this year, with one homer, 12 RBI, 12 runs scored, and a 13% walk rate. In addition, he has recorded one steal.

This season, Jon Berti has a .241/.309/.356 slash line, with two homers, eight RBI, 12 runs scored, and a 9.2% walk rate. Also, he has notched four steals.

At the dish, Jorge Soler has been one of the team's better hitters, registering a .202/.291/.423 triple slash with eight doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 10 RBI.

Jazz Chisholm owns a .702 OPS this season, as he has hit .239/.295/.407 with two doubles, five home runs, eight walks and eight RBI. He has also stolen 11 bases.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.