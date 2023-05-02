Aaron Ekblad will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Ekblad available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Aaron Ekblad vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

In 71 games this season, Ekblad has averaged 23:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -14.

In Ekblad's 71 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Ekblad has a point in 28 of 71 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 19 of 71 games this season, Ekblad has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Ekblad's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.

There is a 30.3% chance of Ekblad having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+58) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 71 Games 4 38 Points 2 14 Goals 0 24 Assists 2

