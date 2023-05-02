Aleksander Barkov Jr. and the Florida Panthers are facing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Barkov's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -233)

0.5 points (Over odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Barkov Season Stats Insights

Barkov has averaged 21:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).

Barkov has a goal in 19 games this year out of 68 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Barkov has a point in 47 games this season (out of 68), including multiple points 22 times.

Barkov has an assist in 38 of 68 games played this season, including multiple assists 16 times.

The implied probability is 70% that Barkov hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 54.5% of Barkov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Barkov Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+58) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 68 Games 7 78 Points 10 23 Goals 3 55 Assists 7

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.