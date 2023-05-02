Anton Lundell and the Florida Panthers play the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Scotiabank Arena, on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Lundell against the Maple Leafs, we have lots of info to help.

Anton Lundell vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +255)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Lundell Season Stats Insights

Lundell has averaged 16:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Lundell has netted a goal in a game 11 times this year in 73 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 26 of 73 games this season, Lundell has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Lundell has an assist in 18 of 73 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Lundell goes over his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

Lundell has an implied probability of 28.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Lundell Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 220 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 73 Games 7 33 Points 3 12 Goals 2 21 Assists 1

