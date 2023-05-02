Brandon Montour will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs meet on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Montour are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Brandon Montour vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Montour Season Stats Insights

Montour's plus-minus this season, in 24:07 per game on the ice, is +9.

Montour has a goal in 16 games this year through 80 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Montour has a point in 51 games this season (out of 80), including multiple points 15 times.

In 42 of 80 games this season, Montour has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Montour hits the over on his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

Montour has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Montour Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 80 Games 7 73 Points 7 16 Goals 4 57 Assists 3

