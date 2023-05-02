The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .253.

De La Cruz has had a hit in 13 of 25 games this season (52.0%), including multiple hits six times (24.0%).

In 25 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In five games this year (20.0%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (28.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Braves Pitching Rankings