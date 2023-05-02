Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .253.
- De La Cruz has had a hit in 13 of 25 games this season (52.0%), including multiple hits six times (24.0%).
- In 25 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In five games this year (20.0%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (28.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.60).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Elder (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.17 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 23-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.17), 39th in WHIP (1.207), and 44th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.