The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

  • De La Cruz has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .253.
  • De La Cruz has had a hit in 13 of 25 games this season (52.0%), including multiple hits six times (24.0%).
  • In 25 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In five games this year (20.0%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (28.0%), including one multi-run game.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.60).
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Elder (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.17 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 23-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.17), 39th in WHIP (1.207), and 44th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers.
