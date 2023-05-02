The Miami Heat, Caleb Martin included, will be in action at 7:30 PM on Tuesday versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Martin put up nine points and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 108-101 win against the Knicks.

In this article we will look at Martin's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.6 9 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 4.8 Assists -- 1.6 2.2 PRA -- 16 16 PR 14.5 14.4 13.8 3PM 1.5 1.2 0.9



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Knicks

Martin has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 7.8% and 7.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 3.3 threes per game, or 8.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Knicks have conceded 113.1 points per game, which is 12th-best in the league.

The Knicks are the seventh-ranked squad in the league, allowing 42 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Knicks are ranked 13th in the NBA, allowing 25.1 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks are ranked 25th in the league, giving up 13 makes per game.

Caleb Martin vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/30/2023 31 9 5 1 1 1 2 3/29/2023 25 6 5 0 1 0 0 3/22/2023 23 5 5 1 0 0 0 3/3/2023 25 14 4 1 1 0 0 2/2/2023 24 5 4 1 1 1 0

