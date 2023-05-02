Carter Verhaeghe will be on the ice Tuesday when his Florida Panthers play the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Scotiabank Arena. Thinking about a wager on Verhaeghe? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)

0.5 points (Over odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

Verhaeghe has averaged 17:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +10).

In Verhaeghe's 81 games played this season he's scored in 30 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 47 of 81 games this season, Verhaeghe has registered a point, and 21 of those games included multiple points.

Verhaeghe has an assist in 28 of 81 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Verhaeghe's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.5% based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Verhaeghe having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+58) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 81 Games 7 73 Points 3 42 Goals 1 31 Assists 2

