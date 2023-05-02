Eetu Luostarinen and the Florida Panthers are facing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Luostarinen in the Panthers-Maple Leafs matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Eetu Luostarinen vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Luostarinen Season Stats Insights

  • Luostarinen has averaged 15:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +18).
  • In 17 of 82 games this season, Luostarinen has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
  • Luostarinen has a point in 38 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points five times.
  • Luostarinen has an assist in 24 of 82 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.
  • Luostarinen has an implied probability of 42.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Luostarinen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Luostarinen Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto
82 Games 7
43 Points 2
17 Goals 0
26 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.