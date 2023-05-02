Eetu Luostarinen and the Florida Panthers are facing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Luostarinen in the Panthers-Maple Leafs matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Eetu Luostarinen vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Luostarinen Season Stats Insights

Luostarinen has averaged 15:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +18).

In 17 of 82 games this season, Luostarinen has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Luostarinen has a point in 38 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points five times.

Luostarinen has an assist in 24 of 82 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Luostarinen has an implied probability of 42.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Luostarinen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.

Luostarinen Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 82 Games 7 43 Points 2 17 Goals 0 26 Assists 2

