Eetu Luostarinen Player Prop Bets: Panthers vs. Maple Leafs - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Eetu Luostarinen and the Florida Panthers are facing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Luostarinen in the Panthers-Maple Leafs matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Eetu Luostarinen vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info
How to Watch Panthers vs Maple Leafs
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Betting Trends & Stats
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Player Props
Luostarinen Season Stats Insights
- Luostarinen has averaged 15:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +18).
- In 17 of 82 games this season, Luostarinen has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Luostarinen has a point in 38 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points five times.
- Luostarinen has an assist in 24 of 82 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.
- Luostarinen has an implied probability of 42.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Luostarinen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.
Luostarinen Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|82
|Games
|7
|43
|Points
|2
|17
|Goals
|0
|26
|Assists
|2
