Gabe Vincent NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Knicks - May 2
Gabe Vincent and his Miami Heat teammates match up versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.
Below, we look at Vincent's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.
Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Knicks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|13.5
|9.4
|12
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.1
|1.5
|Assists
|4.5
|2.5
|4.3
|PRA
|19.5
|14
|17.8
|PR
|15.5
|11.5
|13.5
|3PM
|2.5
|1.7
|2.6
Looking to bet on one or more of Gabe Vincent's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Heat vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Knicks Player Props
|How to Watch Heat vs Knicks
|Heat vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Knicks Prediction
|Heat vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Heat vs Knicks Injury Report
Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Knicks
- Vincent has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 8.1% and 7.1%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's attempted 5.1 threes per game, or 12.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Vincent's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.
- Defensively, the Knicks are ranked 12th in the league, giving up 113.1 points per game.
- Giving up 42 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.
- The Knicks concede 25.1 assists per contest, 13th-ranked in the NBA.
- The Knicks are the 25th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13 made 3-pointers per contest.
Gabe Vincent vs. the Knicks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/30/2023
|33
|20
|2
|5
|5
|0
|1
|3/29/2023
|31
|21
|3
|3
|4
|0
|2
|3/22/2023
|25
|19
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3/3/2023
|27
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2/2/2023
|25
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Vincent or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.