Gabe Vincent and his Miami Heat teammates match up versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game, a 108-101 win against the Knicks, Vincent totaled 20 points and five assists.

Below, we look at Vincent's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 9.4 12 Rebounds 2.5 2.1 1.5 Assists 4.5 2.5 4.3 PRA 19.5 14 17.8 PR 15.5 11.5 13.5 3PM 2.5 1.7 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Gabe Vincent's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Knicks

Vincent has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 8.1% and 7.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 5.1 threes per game, or 12.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Vincent's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

Defensively, the Knicks are ranked 12th in the league, giving up 113.1 points per game.

Giving up 42 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

The Knicks concede 25.1 assists per contest, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

The Knicks are the 25th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13 made 3-pointers per contest.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/30/2023 33 20 2 5 5 0 1 3/29/2023 31 21 3 3 4 0 2 3/22/2023 25 19 0 3 3 0 0 3/3/2023 27 3 2 3 1 0 2 2/2/2023 25 5 4 4 1 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Vincent or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.