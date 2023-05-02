On Tuesday, Garrett Cooper (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Cubs.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

  • Cooper has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks while hitting .272.
  • Cooper has picked up a hit in 17 of 24 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Cooper has had an RBI in eight games this year (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In four of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 10
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.60).
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Elder gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.17 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 23-year-old's 2.17 ERA ranks 11th, 1.207 WHIP ranks 39th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
