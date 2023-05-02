On Tuesday, Garrett Cooper (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Cubs.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks while hitting .272.

Cooper has picked up a hit in 17 of 24 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Cooper has had an RBI in eight games this year (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In four of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings