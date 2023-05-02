Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Garrett Cooper (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Cubs.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks while hitting .272.
- Cooper has picked up a hit in 17 of 24 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Cooper has had an RBI in eight games this year (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In four of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.60).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.17 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 23-year-old's 2.17 ERA ranks 11th, 1.207 WHIP ranks 39th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.