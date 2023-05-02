Gustav Forsling will be on the ice Tuesday when his Florida Panthers face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Scotiabank Arena. Looking to wager on Forsling's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Gustav Forsling vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Forsling Season Stats Insights

Forsling has averaged 23:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +18).

Forsling has scored a goal in 12 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Forsling has a point in 35 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points six times.

In 25 of 82 games this year, Forsling has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Forsling's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Forsling going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.7%.

Forsling Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's +58 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 82 Games 7 41 Points 0 13 Goals 0 28 Assists 0

