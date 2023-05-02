The Miami Heat are 6-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 115 - Heat 109

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 6)

Heat (+ 6) Pick OU: Over (208)



The Knicks have been more successful against the spread than the Heat this season, putting up an ATS record of 45-35-2, compared to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.

As a 6-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 3-5 against the spread compared to the 6-8 ATS record New York racks up as a 6-point favorite.

Miami and its opponents have exceeded the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (44 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 27-14, a better record than the Heat have put up (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

On offense Miami is the worst squad in the NBA (109.5 points per game). However defensively it is second-best (109.8 points allowed per game).

With 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

Miami takes 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.

