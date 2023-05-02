Heat vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat are 6-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 115 - Heat 109
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Knicks vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Knicks vs Heat Player Props
|How to Watch Knicks vs Heat
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 6)
- Pick OU:
Over (208)
- The Knicks have been more successful against the spread than the Heat this season, putting up an ATS record of 45-35-2, compared to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.
- As a 6-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 3-5 against the spread compared to the 6-8 ATS record New York racks up as a 6-point favorite.
- Miami and its opponents have exceeded the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (44 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 27-14, a better record than the Heat have put up (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Heat Performance Insights
- On offense Miami is the worst squad in the NBA (109.5 points per game). However defensively it is second-best (109.8 points allowed per game).
- With 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.
- Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
- Miami takes 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.