The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are battling in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game with a +240 scoring differential overall. They put up 116 points per game (11th in the NBA) and allow 113.1 per contest (12th in the league).

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

These two teams rack up a combined 225.5 points per game, 17.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams allow 222.9 points per game combined, 14.9 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

New York has covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this year.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 29.5 -120 22.9 Bam Adebayo 18.5 -115 20.4 Gabe Vincent 13.5 -120 9.4 Max Strus 11.5 -105 11.5 Kevin Love 9.5 -125 8.2

