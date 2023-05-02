The NBA Playoffs will see the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat face off in the second round, with Game 2 up next.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 46% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.

This season, Miami has a 25-12 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.

The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Miami is 19-6.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat average 111.4 points per game, 3.9 more than away (107.5). Defensively they concede 110.2 points per game at home, 0.9 more than away (109.3).

Miami concedes 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 away.

This season the Heat are collecting more assists at home (23.9 per game) than on the road (23.8).

Heat Injuries