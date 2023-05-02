The Miami Heat are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The matchup has a point total of 206.5.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -6.5 206.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has combined with its opponent to score more than 206.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.
  • The average over/under for Miami's outings this season is 219.3, 12.8 more points than this game's point total.
  • So far this season, Miami has put together a 30-52-0 record against the spread.
  • The Heat have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Miami has not won as an underdog of +220 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 206.5 % of Games Over 206.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 71 86.6% 116.0 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Heat have hit the over nine times.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than on the road (.390, 16-25-0).
  • The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up to opponents.
  • Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 113.1 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 46-36 5-7 44-38
Heat 30-52 3-3 41-41

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Knicks Heat
116.0
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
33-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 13-12
35-19
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-6
113.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
29-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-36
30-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-23

