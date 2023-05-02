The Miami Heat are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The matchup has a point total of 206.5.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -6.5 206.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has combined with its opponent to score more than 206.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.

The average over/under for Miami's outings this season is 219.3, 12.8 more points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Miami has put together a 30-52-0 record against the spread.

The Heat have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Miami has not won as an underdog of +220 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 206.5 % of Games Over 206.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 71 86.6% 116.0 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8 Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Heat have hit the over nine times.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than on the road (.390, 16-25-0).

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up to opponents.

Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 113.1 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 46-36 5-7 44-38 Heat 30-52 3-3 41-41

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Knicks Heat 116.0 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 33-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 35-19 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 29-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 30-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.