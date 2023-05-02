The Miami Heat (44-38) have four players on the injury report for their NBA playoffs second round game 2 with the New York Knicks (47-35) at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, May 2 at 7:30 PM ET.

On Sunday when these teams last met, the Heat took down the Knicks 108-101. Jimmy Butler led the Heat to the win with a team-high 25 points. RJ Barrett notched 26 points in the Knicks' loss.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Jalen Brunson: Questionable (Ankle), Julius Randle: Questionable (Ankle), Isaiah Roby: Out (Ankle), Jericho Sims: Out For Season (Shoulder)

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

Heat Season Insights

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.

Miami has put together a 19-6 record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

The Heat are posting 120.6 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 11.1 more than their average for the season (109.5).

Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in NBA), compared to the 13.1 per contest its opponents make, shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in league), and give up 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -6 208

